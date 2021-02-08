AIS records 79 Covid-19 cases, set to role out shift system

The Akosombo International School (AIS) has now recorded Seventy-nine cases of Covid-19.
The school earlier recorded Forty-two cases but said the situation was under control.
They have now recorded some Thirty-seven more cases bringing the total to Seventy-nine.
The number comprises of Seventy-four students and five members of staff.
The Executive Director of the National Schools Inspectorate Authority Dr Hilda Ampadu disclosed this on Joy News.
"We have positive cases there, so far we have Seventy-nine but the Ghana Health Service, Regional Health Directorate and the Municipal Health Directorate are working with the school and other schools to control the situation, those who have tested positive are being treated".
The school will today February 8, 2021 role out a shift system to decrease the number of students who turn up daily.
The Volta River Authority (VRA) earlier urged the general public to remain calm after the school recorded some cases.
A statement issued by VRA said there have been ongoing screening exercise for staff and students.
The authority also said, “staff and students have been advised to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.”
“We urge parents and the general public to remain calm as our Health Professionals are adequately equipped to handle the cases,” it added.
Ghana's Covid-19 case count currently stands at 59,480 with 449 deaths.