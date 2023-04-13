Prime News Ghana

Burial service of Akoto Osei underway in Accra

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The burial service of the late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament(MP) for Old Tafo is underway in Accra.

The service is being held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

Dr Osei passed away on Monday March 20, 2023 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

He had previously served as a presidential advisor and as minister of monitoring and evaluation in the Office of the President.

Dr Osei was survived by his three children, Anthony Akoto Osei Jnr, Albert Kwame Osei and Ashley Angela Morny.

Following the burial, a Thanksgiving Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cantonments on Sunday April 16.

 