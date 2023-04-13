Burial service of Akoto Osei underway in Accra

The burial service of the late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament(MP) for Old Tafo is underway in Accra.
The service is being held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.
I had the honour of presenting the tribute on behalf of Parliament of Ghana in honour of the late Dr. Akoto Osei, former Member of Parliament for Old Tafo.— Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) April 15, 2023
Fare thee well. A true statesman! pic.twitter.com/1IS2WweNVS
Dr Osei passed away on Monday March 20, 2023 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.
He had previously served as a presidential advisor and as minister of monitoring and evaluation in the Office of the President.
Dr Osei was survived by his three children, Anthony Akoto Osei Jnr, Albert Kwame Osei and Ashley Angela Morny.
Following the burial, a Thanksgiving Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cantonments on Sunday April 16.