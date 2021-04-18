Akuapem Poloo is a victim of her own circumstances - Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini says embattled actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has been her own enemy in her case.
Mr Fuseini says Akuapem Poloo made it easier for the court by pleading guilty.
According to the former legislator, Brown’s admission of guilt gave no room for the true intent behind the act to be probed.
“I don’t think she meant to corrupt public morals whatsoever. I believe she had a different intention, we call this ‘Mens rea’ in law. The intention must synchronize with the act, to establish a crime. But when you plead guilty, you deprive the court of the ability to probe the intention behind your action. That is my problem. We have seen many others commit the same offence but have not gone through what she’s been taken through. She has been a victim of her own circumstances,” he said on the Big Issue on Citi TV.
Mr. Fuseini added that “If her intention was genuinely to teach her son some principles of life such as not chasing after worldly treasures because you will die empty-handed, that would have been fine. Naked we came, naked we shall go. If this truly was her intention she would not have published it. Many of such things happen in people’s bedrooms but because they are not published, no one has a problem with it. It doesn’t affect anyone’s morals. I don’t know why she will go ahead to publish such a thing. Maybe because she is a celebrity, she thought that everything of hers must be on social media platforms.”
Social media personality Rosemond Brown has been jailed three months after her conviction on charges of publication of obscene material and domestic violence.
“Mummy please, Mummy, I beg you, Mummy please” were the words of Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo when the court slapped her with 90-day imprisonment.
In an emotional atmosphere, the lawyer for the convict, Mr Andy Vortia, including other lawyers who were present at the court prayed independently as amicus curiae against a custodial sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a deterrent for committing the offence which the court held had become prevalent in the country and affected children’s best interest, right to privacy and dignity as well as the country’s moral image.
The judge Ms Christiana Cann sentenced her to 90 days in prison each for all three counts which are to run concurrently.
Charges and counts
The actress was convicted on her own plea, after she had pleaded guilty to three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely a conduct that in any way undermined another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracted or was likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.