Akufo-Addo extends Domelevo's annual leave 

The Office of the President has in a letter extended the annual leave of the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo to 167 working days.
The Presidency reiterated its directive for the Auditor-General (A-G) to proceed on his annual leave of 123 working days or risk being subjected to what it described as ‘disciplinary control’ to ensure adherence.
According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the president is constitutionally mandated to ensure compliance in a manner that does not affect the independence of his [Auditor-General’s] office.
This follows Daniel Domelevo’s position against the directive to hand over to his deputy citing serious implications for constitutional independence.
In the letter, Domelevo argued that based on recent labour law and practice, “no worker is deemed to have accumulated any leave on account of their having failed, omitted, neglected or even refused to enjoy their right to annual leave, which the law guarantees for their benefit, not the employer.”
“I consider it an honour to be of service to the State and urge that you reconsider the directive in order to protect the sanctity of the labour law, the constitution and the independence of the Auditor-General which is of utmost importance in so far as ensuring that the constitutional principles of probity, transparency and accountability are concerned,” he added.
In response to the concerns raised by Domelevo, the Presidency said the A-G’s letter “created a wrong impression” in the “public domain regarding the president’s directive” adding that the move by the President was backed by the law.
“The President has at all times acted on sound legal principles, the rule of law and good governance practices, and the people of Ghana cannot be misled by your lack of understanding of the law, for which you may be forgiven since you are not a lawyer.”