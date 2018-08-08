Akufo-Addo lacks the courage to reshuffle his ministers - Adongo dares

NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has stated that President Akufo-Addo lacks the courage to reshuffle his Ministers
.
According to Isaac Adongo news about Akufo-Addo reshuffling, his 'elephant size' ministers popped up last year and early this year but the reshuffle never took place and that clearly indicates he lacks the courage to reshuffle his Ministers irrespective of the fact that some Ministers have been redundant since they were appointed.
The NDC MP's comment on Accra based Okay FM comes after it was reported that President Akufo-Addo is expected to downsize his ministerial list in his maiden reshuffle likely to take place soon.
Sources close to the Presidency have hinted at least 15 ministers will be sacked from the “Elephant-size government.” The size of ministers is likely to drop to about 80 or 90 from the original 110.
According to sources, Deputy ministers and a few substantive ministers “who have performed below average in the eyes of the president.” will be affected most. Some of the affected ministers will be re-assigned to spearhead government policies in different capacities.
The source also revealed that major changes could hit the Ministries of Information, Trade and Health.
In a related development, the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia has called on President Akufo-Addo to explain to Ghanaians why he gave an executive approval to the novated AMERI power deal.
According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s decision to relieve the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko of his position over the controversial deal does not absolve the president from blame.
Asiedu Nketia said President Akufo-Addo must hold himself accountable for approving the agreement.
“The president signs the agreement with his eyes open; then nobody misled him. And he must hold himself accountable,” he said.
Speaking on Citi FM, Asiedu Nketia said although the NDC welcomes the dismissal of Boakye Agyarko, it believes the president owes Ghanaians further explanation on the matter.
“We are interested in the firing, but we don’t consider it as the answer to the issues that have been raised. It may be an important step, but that does not bring to closure the issues that we have raised. After the firing, the president has some explanations to do.”