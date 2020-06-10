Akufo-Addo sets up taskforce to oversee the reopening of schools

President Akufo-Addo has set up a task force to oversee the reopening schools for final years to write their exit exams.
This was made known by the Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh.
According to him, the task force is to ensure schools reopen safely and securely. The task force is under the Office of the Senior Minister with support from other institutions.
"The President has set up a special team under the office of the senior Minister with the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Director-General of Military Logistics, Deputy Director-General of Police Welfare, the Ministry of Information to coordinate in the distribution of logistics and ensure that schools reopening happen safely and securely. We do know that this Covid-19 has... we are getting into the new normal and it is imperative that all universities adopt blended learning."
The Ghana Education Service, GES said guidelines for the reopening of schools will be ready by June 12.
According to the GES, the guidelines will outline how headmasters, teachers, students and parents are to conduct themselves during this period of Covid-19.
Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access at the GES said their meetings on the draft policy with stakeholders will begin on Monday, June 8.
"We are having our series of meeting from Monday, we have a draft policy guideline for our schools."
He said at least by next Friday the guideline will be ready.
Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh also assured teachers and students that reusable face mask and sanitizers will be provided to them before they begin their classes in preparation for their exit examinations.
President Akufo-Addo on May 31 reopened schools in the country for the final year students at all levels.
Akufo-Addo in its 10th Covid-19 address said this is to allow them to prepare and write their exit examinations.
The President explained that the decision was taken after engagement with the teacher unions in the country.