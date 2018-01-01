Akufo- Addo shares resolution for 2018

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has resolved that in the year 2018, Ghana will experience significant transformation as his government speeds up to deliver more campaign promises.
The President explained Ghana’s many problems demands a great deal of speed to deal with them and his government is determined to do as such.
Speaking at a technology exhibition organized by Kristo Asafo- manufacturers of the Kantanka brand of vehicles, he said, “2017 I said I was a man in a hurry. But in 2018, we are coming with supersonic speed”
President Akufo-Addo further emphasized that his government is going to position Ghana beyond aid.
“The way we move about begging for money in other countries is not nice. That is not how God created us”, he said.
Akufo-Addo applauded Apostle Kwadwo Safo for his achievements in the technology sector, adding that is another possible means to attain self-sufficiency.
Items manufactured by the Founder and Leader of the mission, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, and his team of engineers from the Kantanka Technological Centre of Excellence (KTCE) at Gomoa Mpota in the Central region were displayed at the exhibition centre.
