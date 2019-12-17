Akufo-Addo swears in 45 Judges

President Akufo-Addo has today sworn in a total of thirty-three (34) High Court Judges and ten (11) Court of Appeal Judges in a ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House.
Most of the forty-five (45) judges are being elevated to their new roles in the Justice delivery system of the country.
According to the president, they have been considered eminently fit and qualified for the position of Justices of the High Court and Court of Appeal, and are deemed to have the independence of mind and impartiality of spirit to hold these high offices.
Out of the 34 Justices of the High Court, there are 22 women and 12 men; and out of the 11 Justices of the Court of Appeal, there are five 5 women and 6 men. I am very pleased to see such high numbers of female justices in our Superior Courts. I congratulate each one of the forty-five (45) new Justices on their appointment.
Below is the list of judges sworn in
Court of Appeal Judges
1.Justice Anthony Oppong
2.Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu
3. Justice Philip Bright Mensah
4. Justice Angelina Mensah-Homiah
5. Justice Jennifer Amanda Dodoo
6. Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokua Bernasko Essah
7.Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa
8. Justice Eric Kyei Baffour
9. Mr. Yaw Darko Asare
10. Mr. Obeng-Manu Jnr, Esq
High Court Judges
1. Gabriel Nene Kwao Mate-Teye
2. Lydia Osei Marfo
3. Ali Baba Abature
4. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku
5. Mariama Sammo
6. Patricia Quansah
7. Aboagye Tandoh
8. Ruby Aryeetey
9. Kwame Amoako
10. Mariam Saleh Sinare
11. Cynthia Wiredu
12. Frank Aboadwe Rockson
13. Emmanuel Ayesu Essampong
14. Frederick Arnold Wekem Kwesi Nawurah
15. Rita Abena Abrokwah Doko
16. Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame
17. Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison
18. Priscilla Dikro Ofori
19. Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire
20. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye
21. Ayitey Armah-Tetteh
22. Charity Akosua Asem
23. Malike Awo Woanyah Dey
24. Doris Dabanka-Bekoe
25. Stephen Oppong
26. Emmanuel Kofi Diaba Esq.
27. Sarah Aryee
28. Mavis Akua Andoh
29. Eudora Christina Dadson
30. George Appah Kwabena
31. Naana Bedu-Addo
32. Amos Wuntah Wuni
33. Enyonam Adinyira