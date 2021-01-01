Akufo-Addo to deliver last State of the Nation Address on Jan. 5

President Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, deliver the last State of the Nation Address of his first term in office.
This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”.
The presentation is also ahead of the President’s inauguration and swearing-in for his next four-year administration as well as the dissolution of the current seventh Parliament.
Parliament in a statement from its Public Affairs Directorate said, the event is scheduled for 10: 00 am.
It will, however, be strictly by invitation due to COVID-19.
READ ALSO: Parliament announces programme outline for swearing-in of President-elect
In his February 21, 2020 State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo touched on various aspects of national development including health, security, economy, agriculture, environment and corruption.
Expectations are that the President will this time around be heavy on his second term, the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 and other sectors of the economy and social development.
President Akufo-Addo was re-elected after the 2020 polls.
The 76-year-old Akufo-Addo of New Patriotic Party (NPP) beat his opponent and predecessor John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 51.59% of the vote.
It is expected that this will be his second and final term in accordance with the Ghanaian constitution.