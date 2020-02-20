Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address today

Stolen 18th Century crown returns to Ethiopia The Ethiopian government has received an 18th Century crown that had been…

Watch Live : Akufo-Addo delivers SONA 2020 President Akufo-Addo will soon deliver the 2020 State of the Nation Address,…

Alex Mould back calls for reduction in fuel prices Former Chief Executive for GNPC Alex Mould has backed calls for a review in…

South Korea steps up measures as Coronavirus infections spike South Korea has stepped up measures to contain the spread of the new…