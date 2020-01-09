Allocate all 30% appointees into MMDAs to only women, PWDs - Group to Akufo-Addo

A gender-based organization, the Henry Djaba Foundation is petitioning President Akufo-Addo to allocate all 30% appointees into metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to only women and persons with disability(PWDs).
According to the group, women face a lot of challenges in their efforts to participate and represent in the political leadership in this country. Adding women inclusion in political leadership is relevant to Ghana’s democratic dispensation and national development.
They say ''it contributes to peace, inclusiveness, and promotes participatory democracy''.
Addressing a press conference in Accra today, the founder of the group, who is the former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba indicated that women’s representation in District Assemblies since 1988 has not gone beyond 8%.
''Women’s representation in District Assemblies/Local Government since 1988 has not exceeded 8%. It is even worse for PWDs.This low representation limits their contribution to the social, economic and political development of Ghana.
''Their representation inarguably enhances efforts at improving gender equality and social inclusion and promotes the rights of every citizen''.
Otiko Djaba further stated that many women are doing their best to overcome these constraints by challenging the status quo.
''Some 920 courageous women and PWDs put themselves forward to contest the 2019 District Level and Unit Committee Elections on December 17th 2019''.
''At the Unit Committee level, the male nominations received were 34,769 whereas the women were only 3,751. The number of men elected into the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies is so large that there is a need to do something drastic to balance the representation of women and PWDs''.
Again she said a drastic action must be taken in a manner to fulfil Ghana’s Constitutional provisions of ensuring a gender-balanced representation and participation in the recruitment and appointment to public offices as per Article 240 (2) (e) of the 1992 Constitution.
'' Again, it must be in line with Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s status as the Co-Chair of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of which Goal 5 and 10 promote the rights of women and PWDs to participate in decision-making and social inclusion'',she added.
READ ALSO:Samira Bawumia calls for women inclusion in national development
Below is the full statement