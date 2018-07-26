Amissah-Arthur's funeral: Asiedu Nketia weeps after filing past

Mourners, including top politicians and government officials have gathered at the Accra International Conference Centre to bid farewell to the late former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.
Notable among the mourners was the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was spotted weeping openly after filing past the remains of his former party member.
Mr. Asiedu Nketia who was accompanied by Deputy Chairperson of the NDC, Anita Desoso declined several attempts to be interviewed by journalists as he continued to mourn the late Vice President.
The two-day funeral ceremony has commenced at the Accra International Conference Center where the remains of the late Amissah-Arthur has been laid in state at the foyer of the Conference Centre with grief-stricken Ghanaians filing past.
The burial service will be held on Friday, July 27 after which he will be laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.
The 67-year-old former Vice President collapsed and died while working out at a gym at the Air Force Base in Accra on the morning of June 29, 2018.
The widow, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, children, mother, are among family members gathered.
Also in attendance are politicians, most of which are members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), religious leaders and members of the academia.
