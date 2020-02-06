Anaesthetists suspend their nationwide strike

Members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists have suspended their nationwide strike.
The suspension of the strike is expected to take effect on Thursday, 6th February 2020.
According to the Association, the suspension follows engagement with the leadership of the Union over the matter.
Authorities at the Labour and Health Ministries have agreed on a two-week roadmap to resolve all grievances of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Aesthetics.
Speaking to Starr FM today, February 6 2020, spokesperson of the Association, Mark Andoh said they are ready to call off the strike once the Authorities give them what they want.
''We are unable to discuss the very details but what I can say is that being true that our concerns are genuine then come 2 weeks time all the stakeholders will meet and everything will be sorted out. Issues regarding our role is going to be resolved because we do everything everywhere we are. We do not assist anyone so if you put the name assistant on us it means a substantive practitioner is working and we are helping the person but that is not the case, we are working and taking responsibility of everything and we believe calling us assistants wouldn't help a lot''.
''It will affect our salaries and all that they understood everything and realized that was it and then lastly they realised that our name came as a result of an Act of Parliament and that is still binding and that should be respected so we all agreed on that. We have suspended our strike and believe as we engage stakeholders everything will be right and we will call it off straight away.''
The group has been on strike since January 31 after efforts to compel the regulator to upgrade them failed.
Their strike was as a result of alleged attempts by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) to acknowledge them as Certified Registered Anaesthetists with the intention of changing their title to Physician Assistant (PA).