Anas Aremeyaw Anas to premiere exposé on Covid-19

Ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has announced that he will soon premiere an exposé on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a Facebook post said the exposé will be dubbed “corona quacks and thieves in Ghana”.
“Are you ready? It's coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”
It’s not clear if his latest piece captures any top government official like his previous exposes have. However, the title exposes the fact that some individuals have made some monetary gains from COVID-19 which is supposed to be a period of selfless dedication to the fight of the disease.
He is yet to provide the date for the premier.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas has over the years carried out a number of works that have exposed the rot in society, the most recent work that has caused a lot of debate in Ghana was his Number 12 documentary on Football.