Anijie Global Foundation makes efforts to support achievement of the SDGs in Ghana

Ghana’s efforts at realizing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has received a major boost this month as Anijie Global Foundation, an African-oriented Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) takes it monthly community outreach and donation to the Chosen Children Center an Orphanage in Darkuman, Greater Accra Region on November 7, 2020.
The outreach dubbed “Revamp et Jollity”, provided education on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) with focus on Goals 2, 3, 4, 9 ,11 and 17 and donated to the orphanage home in order to cater for the welfare of the children.
The donated items included cash, food items, cooking utensils, new set of clothing, water closets, stationaries, toiletries and many more. Aside this, a party was organized for the children and the staff of the orphanage to crown the day.
“We are happy for painting our house, donating nice clothes and making us happy today. We are grateful for everything thank you very much!”…..Richard a child from the home expressed his joy.
The gesture followed a visit to the orphanage by the Anijie Global Foundation last year during which caretakers complained of several administrative, welfare and structural challenges they have had to endure all these years due to the lack of support.
Anijie Global Foundation since its establishment has been committed to educating and getting people on board to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs. So far, about 10 schools have been visited and educated on the SDGs.
