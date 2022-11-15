Another suspect arrested in connection with NDC Ashanti Regional election chaos

The Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the disturbances which occurred during the Ashanti regional NDC executives election held on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
The arrest of suspect Bashiru Atta brings to four the total number of persons arrested over the disturbances.
Meanwhile, accused persons Yahya Shaibu Tia and Fati Ibrahimwho were earlier arrested were on Monday, November 14 arraigned before the Atwima Akropong District Court.
READ ALSO: 3 arrested over NDC Ashanti Regional election chaos
Accused Yahya Shaibu Tia was remanded into Police custody to reappear before the court on November 21, 2022, while Fati Ibrahim was granted bail with three sureties.