Apostle Nyamekye replaces Apostle Onyina as Church of Pentecost Chair

The Head of Koforidua Area of the Church of Pentecost in the Eastern Region, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has been elected the Chairman of the Church.
Apostle Nyamekye replaces Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah whose term of office ends on Saturday May 5, 2017.
The Church’s Electoral College on Thursday, May 3, 2018, held an election at the Electoral College to decide on the Chairman nominee, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.
147 out of 151 College of Apostles voted in favour of Apostle Nyamekye while only four people voted against the new Chairman.
The Church of Pentecost will therefore hold a retirement service at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region for Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah on August 26, 2018.
The 64-year-old outgoing Chairman, who succeeded Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy, is the fifth Chairman of the Church.
He has served 10 years, beginning from 2008 to date.
Currently, Apostle Nyamekye is the area head of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
Apostle Eric Nyamekye is an Apostle of the Church of Pentecost, a member of the Executive Council and the head of Koforidua Area of the church.
He is married to Mrs. Mary Nyamekye and they are blessed with wonderful children.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news.html