ASA Saving and Loans organises free health screening at Nkoranza

In line with its annual corporate social responsibility, ASA Savings and Loans has organised a free health screening at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, benefiting over 150 people.
The exercise which took place at the Nkoranza Business Centre of the financial institution covered screening for diseases and conditions including malaria, blood pressure, blood sugar, typhoid, and hepatitis.
The beneficiaries of the screening were mostly micro and small business operators (women) in the Nkoranza enclave. The health screening was conducted with the support of personnel from Rafchik Hospital at Abesim near Sunyani.
Speaking in an interview, Seth Morgan Arhin, Techiman Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans who supervised the exercise said, “The purpose of this free health screening programme is to ensure a healthy lifestyle to promote growth and the wellbeing of our customers and the community as well. We noticed that most of the people are always busy with their business activities and they hardly get time to go for medical checkup.”
He noted that the company will initiate more CSR activities such as donations to orphanage homes, and award of scholarships to brilliant but needy school children, adding that “ASA savings and Loans will always continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibilities and support the community at all times This is not the first as we have been doing it over the past years. We feel proud to take such initiatives and we will continue to support the community as they can always count on us.”
The women beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude for the kind gesture of ASA Savings and Loans, indicating that it was rare for a financial institution to prioritise the health needs of its customers.