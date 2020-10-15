Asamoah Gyan breaks silence on alleged Tennis Court assault

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up on the alleged Tennis Court assault incident.
Godwin Martey, the CEO of Websoft Solutions has accused Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffour Gyan of assaulting him during a tennis match.
The incident is said to have occurred at the 37 Army Officer’s Mess tennis court last night.
Gyan in a statement said even though the audio captured a heated verbal exchange between himself and Martey, he never assaulted him.
"Even though the audio captures heated verbal exchanges in which my voice, the voice of my brother Baffour Gyan and the accuser can be heard, the narrative that has followed is very misleading."
Gyan went on to apologize to Ghanaians for the harsh language which was heard in the audio.
"I wish to state here and now that I did not physically attack the said person in the audio but rather had heated verbal exchanges with him."
Alleged Assault Incident 15.10.20
My attention has been drawn to an audio recording that has been circulating on social media, radio and on TV news alleging that I attacked my opponent during a tennis exhibition match at the 37 Army Officers Mess Tennis Courts in Accra.
Even though the audio captures heated verbal exchanges in which my voice, the voice of my brother Baffour Gyan and the accuser can be heard, the narrative that has followed is very misleading.
However, I wish to sincerely apologize to my fans, sympathizers and all Ghanaians for any inappropriate use of language during the said incident.
I wish to state here and now that I did not physically attack the said person in the audio but rather had heated verbal exchanges with him.
Regardless of any provocation, I concede that I over reacted and I am sorry for such an outburst.
I assure all and sundry that l will continue to put myself at the service of my country through sports and humanitarian activities as I have been doing for all these years.
I am grateful for all the advice; those who have sent me messages of constructive criticism and also messages of support from the public and my family.
I wish to appeal to the media to also exercise patience for all the facts surrounding the incident to be brought to light.
Thank you.
SIGNED
Asamoah Gyan