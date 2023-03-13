Ashaiman soldier's murder: 6 accused persons remanded

The Ashaiman Circut Court has remanded into police custody 6 persons who allegedly robbed and murdered, Imoro Sheriff, a soldier at Ashaiman Taifa.
The court was presided over by Mr. Simon Gaga.
According to the prosecution, two of the accused persons robbed the soldier and in the process, one of them stabbed him in the arm.
The other four are said to have bought a stolen mobile phone taken from the deceased soldier.
In court Monday morning, Abdul Fatawu Alhassan, the defence counsel for the four accused persons said to have bought the stolen phone prayed the court to grant the four bail as they were not part of the robbery nor the alleged killing.
The prosecution opposed the bail application and said the accused persons have no permanent place of abode.
The court remanded the four accused persons together with the two other accused persons said to have been involved in the robbery in police custody.
They are to re-appear on March 27, 2023.
A Police statement said on 4th March 2023, it received information that a male adult, Imoro Sheriff had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.
Imoro Sheriff was stabbed in the arm after he wrestled with his attackers who had attempted to rob him of some personal items at Ashaiaman.
According to the police, Imoro Sherrif, the deceased officer, resisted when his assailants wanted to make away with his phone and backpack causing one of them to pull a knife to stab him.
The robbers took his phone and fled, leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.
Pathologists after an autopsy determined that the main cause of death was exsanguination and laceration of major vessels in the left arm, which is consistent with having been stabbed.
The Police noted that it arrested 6 persons at different dates and various locations within Ashiaman and its environs for their suspected involvement in the murder of Imoro Sherrif after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation
"Investigations further revealed that on 3rd March, 2023 the deceased had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30pm and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30am, on the 4th March, 2023.
After almost a week of intelligence-led operations, on 9th March, 2023 the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman. Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on 10th March, 2023. Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March, 2023 respectively.
Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45am on 4th March 2023 attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.
The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.
A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased's body on 8th March, 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of left arm consistent with stabbed injury."