Awutu Breku: EC official issuing defective ballot papers arrested  

An EC official issuing defective ballot papers at the Awutu Breku DA JHS polling station has been arrested.
The official is currently in the custody of the Awutu Breku District Police Command.
Pictures making rounds on social media indicate that voters are being issued with ballot papers without the portion of the presidential candidate of the NPP Akufo-Addo.
The official has been replaced and the process at the polling station is ongoing smoothly.
The Electoral Commission has also responded to the situation, according to them all the officers identified have been replaced both in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central.