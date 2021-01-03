Basic schools to reopen on Jan 15. - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that Basic Schools will reopen from January 15, 2021.
He announced this in his 21st Covid 19 address to the nation on January 3, 2021.
"From January 15 our Children in Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High in both private and public schools will be back"
He also announced that SHS 2 and 3 students will return to school on January 18, 2021.
Tertiary students are however expected back on January 9, 2021.
The President recently met with Parliaments Committee on Education.
President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of all schools, together with a ban on all social gatherings, on March 15, last year.
Second-year students in Junior and Senior High Schools were allowed back in school on October 5 to complete the 2019/20 academic year.
Now the President has announced that all Basic School students will return on 15 January, 2021.