Bawumia inspects work on classroom block he's building for Kwaboanta Presbyterian JHS

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, February 27, 2023, joined the leadership of the Coaltar District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, as well as the chiefs and people of Kwaboanta in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region to inspect a classroom block he's building for the Kwaboanta Presbyterian JHS.
Bawumia made the pledge to build the school for the community during the recent Centenary Anniversary Celebration of the Akuapem Presbytery, where the church decided to build legacy projects in various communities to mark its Centenary celebration.
"The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, over the years, has contributed immensely to the development of the nation, especially in education, and building the classroom facility for the Kwaboanta community is my modest support and contribution to what the Church has been doing for many communities across the country for decades," he said.
Bawumia also inspected on-going government projects, such as roads, a 95% completed District High Court building and a 98% completed bridge in Coaltar and Amanase respectively.