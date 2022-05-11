Bawumia rewards taxi driver with ¢20k for returning fishmonger’s ¢8k

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rewarded the taxi driver who returned an amount of ¢8,000 to a fishmonger who forgot her money in his car.
Dr Bawumia donated ¢20,000 to the driver, who has been identified as Isaac Ackon, after a video of his act of integrity went viral.
Earlier today, social media users have been singing the praises of the driver for his honesty.
In a video published by Sir Alby on Twitter, three women, including the victim, had embraced the taxi driver while thanking him.
“We thank you, God,” one said. Another added, “We haven’t slept all night. We are grateful you returned it, Sir. Thank you very much.”
In an interview with The Fourth Estate after receiving his reward, Mr Akon said the incident happened on Easter Saturday, April 16.
According to him, he pulled up at Mallam Atta Market in Accra New Town around 8 pm, where a potential passenger had flagged him to a stop.
The trader wanted a taxi to Teshie, and after negotiating a fare of ¢40, he began a trip to make sales to feed his wife and three children.
He noted that after ending another day, he was checking through his car when he found a cloth tied over something.
“The cloth was dirty, like a rag. It smelled of fish. I wanted to throw it away,” he said on Wednesday. But restrained by a bit of curiosity, he unwrapped it and found several notes. It was money.
“I didn’t count the money; I just knew I had to return it. So after worshipping at my church, on Easter Sunday, I drove to Teshie to give it back.”
Asked what pushed him to do it, he said his religion, Christianity, did not permit him to do otherwise.
“If you are a Christian, you should always differentiate yourself from non-Christians,” he told The Fourth Estate.