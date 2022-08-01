Be intentional about power saving; use the right appliances – Ghanaians urged

The General Manager of Heinrich’s Ghana Ltd, Maud Amma Oklah has advised Ghanaians to be intentional about power conservation before the country is plunged back into darkness.
She made the call when the company opened its first shop at Haatso in Accra on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
According to her, there is the need to use appliances that are of high quality and are efficient. She has therefore urged the public to always look out for those qualities when shopping for appliances.
Heinrich’s Ghana Limited is an appliance shop that deals in German made appliances. The company has been operating online for over a year. Within this year, the company has carved a niche for itself becoming one of the most sought after online shops in the country. Some of its appliances include Cake/Stand Mixers, Blenders, Kettles, Juicers, Microwaves, Electric Irons, Coffee Grinder, etc.
Background
It will be recalled that in April this year, the country recorded series of intermittent power outages which sparked a national debate on whether or not ‘Dumsor’ had returned.
Although the Electricity Company of Ghana denied this, a section of the public were not convinced as the outages continued for a while.
In a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Energy in April, the Ministry said “dumsor” will never be back.
“In line with our projected demand and the prudent management of the Energy sector, the Ministry of Energy is confident that there is no way that this country will go back to the dark days of ‘dumsor.”
As a nation, we should take prudent steps to avoid the unnecessary take-or-pay contracts draining our coffers as a nation all in the name of adding on to our generation mix, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Energy, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu stressed.