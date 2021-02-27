Being homosexual is not immoral- Journalist Ignatius Annor

JHS student attack teacher over homework at Nungua A final year student of Kroma 2 JHS at Nungua, a suburb of Accra, has together…

Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi King US President Joe Biden has talked by phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia as…

Flights resume at KIA after workers temporarily call off strike Workers at KIA have temporarily called off their strike after meeting with some…

Africangitis! 99% Catholic, 100% voodoo? The first time Boss used the term ‘Africangitis,’ I thought it was a Latin or…

Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing A US intelligence report has found that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman…

GPL: Great Olympics pip Berekum Chelsea to go second Michael Yeboah scored an absolute beauty as Great Olympics beat Berekum Chelsea…