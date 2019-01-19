Believers Charity Outreach brings hope to orphans

For almost a decade, Believers Charity Outreach, a non-denominational organisation has been putting smiles on the faces of children in orphanage homes with donations.
The practice, which the Evangelism group has found a means of fulfilling their duties as Christians have seen them visit a number of orphanages across the country including Mother Care Orphanage in the Central region.
Last December, the group was at the Mumluve Children Home in the Tano North District of the Brong – Ahafo region in Ghana to present assorted items to the home. Among the donated items were seven bags of rice, four bags of maize, Two bags of gari, one bag of beans, three gallons of cooking oil, toiletries, drinks and a football for recreational purposes.
Apart from that, the group also donated 25 bags of cement as the first course for a school building project for the orphanage.
Imoro Adams is the father of the home and he was excited about the visit and donations. In a speech which addressed some of the challenges of the home, he said it was pleasing for the home to get help from organisations and individuals.
“Running an orphanage doesn’t come easy and it takes such benevolent acts to keep it going. It’s no fault of these children to find themselves here but we intend to give them hope for a better future just like every child.
“That is why we don’t take for granted these donations because they mean a lot to us,” she said.
For several people, making donations is recognized to be a direct reflection of their own inner values and as Chairman of Believers Charity Outreach, Pastor Shine Woyi says it is a deep fulfilling exercise to put smiles on the “It is my wish as chairman of this outreach to continue to support the less privileged together with my team. We want to put up a school for the home and I want to use the opportunity to call on corporate bodies to get on board this laudable initiative,” he stated.
Credit: Graphic