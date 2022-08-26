Boomerang Night Club disconnected by ECG for power theft

The Boomerang Night Club and an adjourning three-storey building being used as a hostel have been cut off from the national grid for power theft.
The Night Club and storey budling are located at Caprice in Accra.
The discovery was detected by the ECG visibility team on Friday morning (August 26, 2022).
An invitation letter was given to the caretaker, Samuel Acheampong to report to the ECG district office.
The facilities had 28 air-conditioners and gadgets such as fridges.