JUST IN: Ankaful Prison officer arrested for attempting to sneak ‘wee’ for inmates

The Central Regional Prisons Command has arrested a prisons officer who attempted to sneak Indian hemp [wee] and garlic to the inmates on Thursday morning.
The suspect, Second Class Officer Obuobi, has since been handed over to the Elmina Police Command for further investigations and possible prosecutions.
The incident, according to PrimeNewsGhana’s source, happened at the Ankaful Security Prisons early Thursday while new officers were being searched in order to replace those who went for the night duties at the prisons.
The source said they had closed for the night duty and so as a normal routine, those who are coming to take over from those who went for the night duties were being searched before they go for their normal parade.
PrimeNewsGhana’s source added that the in the course of the search, “one of the colleagues had Indian, which is ‘wee’ hemp and garlic on him which he was allegedly going to give them to the inmates”.
The source said “he was locked in the prisons immediately” because they had to go on the morning parade.
Second Class Officer Obuobi has since been sent to the Elmina Police Command for further investigations.
More soon...