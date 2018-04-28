Bugri Naabu's accident vehicle on display at congress grounds

The accident vehicle of the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has been brought to the venue of the party’s ongoing regional executive elections.
Prime News Ghana has been informed that the vehicle was towed to the venue to avert speculations that the near-fatal accident was faked.
“Bugri Naabu's accident vehicle towed to voting ground at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to try to defuse widespread rumour about faking the near fatal incident and to amass sympathy votes”, a local journalist told Prime News Ghana on Saturday.
The vehicle which was mangled is currently in front of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale in the Northern Region for delegates to have a sight of how the vehicle looks like after the accident.
Background
The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu was Thursday April 26, 2018 dawn involved in an accident on the Damango-Fufulso road.
He was traveling from Bole through Damongo to Laribanga in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region on a campaign tour when the accident occurred.
According to his aide, the accident occurred on the road between Damongo and Laribanga around 12 a.m.
He said Mr. Bugri Naabu and five other people in his campaign team sustained injuries and were first sent to Damango Hospital from where they were transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for treatment.
“The vehicle in which they were driving is mangled beyond repairs but we thank God for saving the life of the chairman and the rest“ he said.
Mr. Bugri Naabu who is the incumbent Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP is seeking re-election in the ongoing regional delegates’ conference slated for Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.
He is being challenged by four other contestants for the chairmanship position.
Bugri Naabu responding to treatment
Mr. Bugri Naabu's aide, Simark Sheraz, said doctors at the TTH conducted all the necessary examinations on him and have concluded he was in a stable condition and that there was no need to transfer him to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra as had earlier been planned.
“As at now, chairman is responding to treatment and the doctors are saying that there is no need for him to be flown to Accra for treatment,” he said
According to Mr. Sheraz, the team was moving in a convoy and upon reaching Laribanga, Mr. Naabu's vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted several times.
He said the injured persons were first sent to the Damongo hospital before they were referred to the TTH.
