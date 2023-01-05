Buipe bridge will not be closed on Friday; Ignore reports – Roads Ministry

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has dismissed reports suggesting that the Buipe bridge will be closed on Friday to pave way for emergency repair works.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Roads and Highways on Wednesday January 4, said the reports should be disregarded.
“The attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways has been drawn to a publication making rounds on social media that the Ghana Highway Authority will from Friday close the Buipe bridge in the Northern Region to vehicular traffic for emergency repair works to be carried on the bridge.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to assure the public that the Buipe bridge will not be closed as alluded to in the said publication,” the statement said.