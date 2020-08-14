Burning of our Sapeiman office won't affect our operations - EC

The Electoral Commission has assured the public that the burning of their Greater Accra regional office at Sapeiman will not affect their operation for the 2020 elections.
PRO for the EC, Sylvia Annor said the incident is also being investigated.
"It is important to assure the general public that the fire outbreak will not affect the conduct of the 2020 general elections."
"Portions of the Greater Accra regional office warehouse was gutted by fire in the early hours of the day...some election materials that have been stored over there. But thankfully the Ghana National Fire Service was able to stop the fire from spreading to other offices. The matter is being investigated the Fire Serice as well as the security agencies and as soon as the report is ready we will make it available."
The Electoral Commission’s office at Sapeiman in the Ga West Municipality has been destroyed by fire.
The fire is said to have started at 2.30 am on August 14, 2020, and the building which serves as the Regional Office of the election management body has been destroyed.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Fire Service. The office serves as a storage facility for the Commission's old and used items.
The fire, however, did not affect the main administration block.
The fire was said to have been detected by the policeman and the night watchmen on duty at the time.
Personnel from the Fire Service have been there to put the fire under control.