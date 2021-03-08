C/R: 20 children feared dead in Apam River

Some 20 unidentified children are feared dead after going swimming in the Apam River located in the Central Region on Monday, March 8.
District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakono confirmed that eight bodies have so far been retrieved from the river.
He indicated that the police and a search team have been dispatched to the scene in hope of retrieving the remaining bodies.
“We were able to retrieve six bodies in the morning. We are collaborating with the DCE. My investigator is also there [Apam River]. So very soon, we will mobilize the bodies to see how many we have lost,” he said.
According to him, the Apam River has been inaccessible to the public since the outbreak of the Covid-19 panic.
“No one has been visiting the river. We made a clarion call to ensure no one goes to the river. We were shocked. It was a shock to us this morning,” he said.
DSP Osankono stated that after talking to the community leaders, it has been established that the children were not sighted as they made their way to the river.
“They [children] did not use the usual route that leads to the river. They said the children used the joint near the river. Even those who are around the area could not see them.”
He revealed that there were rumors on Sunday evening that someone had drowned but the police were informed this morning of the incident, which turned out be that of the said 20 children.