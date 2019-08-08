C/R : Boy ,14 , right eye rotten after bat attack

A 14-year-old boy's right eye is rotten after a white bat attacked him at Breman Asikuma in the Central region.
Due to the attack, the boy has lost his right eye. The victim, after the attack, started experiencing excruciating pains in his right eye.
Reports indicate that his parents, instead of taking him to the hospital, sent him to a fetish priest who applied herbal concoctions on the eye.
The eye of the 14-year-old boy is rotten. The fetish priest, who was treating him, has been arrested by the Breman Asikuma police.
Meanwhile, the boy has been sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.
Credit: Adom FM
