C/R : Man slashes cousin’s throat at Gomoa Obuasi

The otherwise quiet Gomoa Obuasi community in the Gomoa Central District in the Central Region, was last Monday afternoon thrown into a state of disbelief when a 27-year-old graduate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) slashed the throat of his cousin with a cutlass, leading to his death.
The suspect, identified as James Annan, who completed his undergraduate studies at UCC in 2017, allegedly slashed the throat of his cousin, Michael Botchwey, 21, who just completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and is expected to graduate next month.
Michael was quickly rushed to the Swedru Government Hospital after the incident by some family members and some eyewitnesses but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The two brothers together with two others according to reports went to the deceased father’s citrus farm to undertake some farming activities on that fateful day.
They returned home with some of the oranges and all of them sat under a tree in their house to peel off some of the oranges for consumption.
However, in the course of that, Annan told the deceased to straighten his head and all of a sudden the suspect used the cutlass he was using to peel the oranges to slash the throat of the deceased which resulted in blood gushing out from his throat.
He fell down and suddenly, became unconscious and was quickly rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival.
The incident attracted hundreds of people to the scene who could not fathom what might have pushed the suspect to allegedly engage in such a barbaric act.
Confirming the incident to Graphic Online, Superintendent Seth Yirenkyi, the Agona Swedru District Commander of Police said it was one Yaw Asare together with some others who arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police at Gomoa Obuasi.
He stated that when the police carefully examined the body of the deceased, they saw a deep cut at the throat,
Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations. The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the hospital morgue.
Credit : Graphic