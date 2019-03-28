C/R: Rainstorm displaces hundreds, MP appeals for public support

Mr Bright Wereko Brobbey, Member of Parliament for Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira, is calling on the general public to support for his constituents after a rainstorm displaced hundreds.
Mr Brobbey wants the public to support the effort by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to help victims resettle after the downpour caused massive destruction to their buildings.
The late evening downpour in the Central Region communities was accompanied by strong and caused extensive damage to property running into several thousand cedis.
Some 21 persons sustained injuries with many school buildings destroyed in the rainstorm that lasted only 30 minutes.
Though NADMO has been in the community to assist the affected, the MP says the affected residents will need some support from the public towards their recovery.
“It is such a disaster that our community has never known. Schools have been shut down because they were badly affected. We are looking forward to any form of support from well-meaning Ghanaians,” he told Joy News.
Mr Brobbey who doubles us the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, has urged the affected communities to go back to the days when trees are planted at the backyard of everybody.
“This will serve as wind breaks to avert calamities,” he assured.
