Captain Smart joins Media General

Captain Smart has joined Media General after announcing his resignation from Angel FM.
He was unveiled on the New Day show on TV3, Tuesday, June 1.
He will be hosting the Morning show on Onua Fm/TV from Monday to Friday.
Captain Smart last month resigned from the Angel Broadcasting Network. He made it known through his new Smart TV handle on social media.
Captain Smart was suspended early this month after which he set up his Smart TV channel.
The General Manager for Angel FM Kwadwo Dickson explaining why he was suspended said he has "spoken against government officials such as President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, Allan Kyeremateng and the IGP."
In an early post on Facebook from investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, he said his checks revealed the following:
"1. That Captain Smart has been taken off air. It's unknown how long he will be away.
2. Management has not officially communicated this to the staff of the company.
3. There have been complaints and pressure from some top government officials who are aggrieved by Captain Smart's utterances on his show.
4. Management of the station are concerned about how he sometimes attacks personalities, instead of staying on the issues he discusses. They yanked him off air after several warnings and the complaints/pressure from some aggrieved top officials."