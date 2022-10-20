Captain Smart released by NIB

Onua TV/FM morning show host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been released by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
According to a 3news report, Captain Smart was picked up while on his way home from work on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The NIB operatives are said to have driven past the broadcaster’s car and crossed it with their unlabelled vehicle, in the midst of heavy traffic.
He was interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General and later released on bail.
The reason behind his arrest is yet to be known.
It will be recalled that the broadcaster has been in the news for comments he made recently, over President Akufo-Addo's alleged involvement in galamsey.
The Ministry of Information, in a statement thereafter refuted the claims and said that the government was issuing a complaint to the National Media Commission (NMC) and may explore the option of a legal redress.
“It is, however, imperative to note that the aforementioned action is without prejudice to government’s right to seek legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV and Media General,” the statement noted.
The government accused Mr. Smart of “unethical and irresponsible” journalism, adding that “the video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country.”
The government said it was concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation, “clothed under the pretext of journalistic discretion and free expression.”
It further held that the claims were baseless and “impugns the character and integrity of the President, and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.”
Though the government has been criticised for paying lip service to the fight against illegal mining, it maintains that its commitment is “unwavering.”