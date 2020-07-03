Carlos Ahenkorah must be prosecuted, resignation not enough - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the resignation of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry Carlos Ahenkorah is not enough.
According to him, Carlos Ahenkorah needs to be prosecuted the same way some ordinary Ghanaians have also been prosecuted for flouting the Covid-19 protocols.
"They have been positive cases identified in the House of Parliament, Parliament is still sitting even when one case was identified in a factory they close the factory down when you go to the hospital and one case is identified they close the ward down now the House of Parliament where these laws are made they identified more than 13 cases and they are still sitting and your Ministers having tested positive some of them are going round registration centres spreading Covid-19 they are not being prosecuted."
"So we are calling for the prosecution of Carlos Ahenkorah, resignation is not part of our laws and Covid-19 protocols if they have taken that administrative step fine we agree but are waiting to see that they are prosecuted the same way that the ordinary men on the streets have been prosecuted."
Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned after breaching the Covid-19 safety protocols.
A statement from the Presidency signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah with immediate effect.
This follows the admission by the Deputy Minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.
President Akufo-Addo is admonishing all of his appointees to bear in mind that they are to provide leadership, at all times, for adherence to the protocols that have been established to help the nation defeat COVID-19.
In accepting the resignation, the President recognises that Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah has acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning his office, and wishes him well.