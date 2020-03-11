Cashew farmers demonstrate against fall in price of product

Cashew farmers in the Tain district of the Bono Region are demonstrating against fall in cashew prices.
According to them, the price for a kilo fell from GH8 to GH3 at the beginning of the crop season, and fear this is likely to continue to fall during the peak season in April.
The farmers also expressed fear that if the government fails to intervene there is a possibility farmers will lose interest and consequently deprive the nation of foreign exchange and employment creation for the people.
Speaking to Radio Ghana today, March 11 2020, Chairman of the Tain district Cashew Farmers Association, Alex Bonsu said:'' There is a need for government to intervene by closing the borders to the huge import of cashew unto the Ghanaian market. We commend the government for establishing the tree planting development authority mandated to fix prices from cashew starting from September this year''.
The farmers also blamed the low prices in the continuous importation of cashew from neighbouring Côte d'Ivoire due to the low price and alleged poor quality of cashew in that country. Again, they also accused the buyers of cheating the farmers to serve their interest.