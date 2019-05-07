Caution: Expect heavy rains with thunderstorms tonight-Meteorological Agency

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has cautioned Ghanaians to expect scattered rains with thunderstorms in most parts of the country tonight May 7.
The Meteorological Agency in a statement said: "scattered rains with thunderstorm are expected over the Northern half of the country tonight. The southeastern portions will also be most affected with rains and thunderstorms and also the immediate coastal areas of the country, tonight. Mist is expected over the forested area early tomorrow morning becoming sunny as the day progresses."