China tops foreigners with Ghana card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says China is the nation with the very best variety of foreigners issued with a Non-citizen National Identity card (Ghana card).
Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, Executive Secretary, NIA, stated this at a press briefing in Accra on Friday to mark this yr’s International Identity Day, after the Ghana News Agency posed a query to him.
This comes amid latest controversy of Huang En, popularly referred to as, Aisha Huang, a Chinese citizen with a non-citizen card re-entering the nation after her deportation in 2018 over alleged unlawful mining.
China has the very best residents with non-citizen Ghana card with a complete of 34,712 playing cards issued to them, being 22 per cent of the 161,007 residents from 202 overseas nations.
Nigerians constituted the second-largest residents with non-citizen Ghana card with a complete of 25,873 playing cards, whereas 20,110 bearers have been residents of India.
Per the figures offered by NIA, the playing cards issued to Germans constituted 4,329; Lebanon, 4,324; United Kingdom (UK), 4,133; South Africa, 3,194; 2,222; Cote D’Ivoire, 2,150 and Gabon, 1,958 playing cards.
Providing an replace on the variety of playing cards issued within the nation up to now, Prof Attafuah stated as of September 15, 2022, a complete of 17,163,081 folks had been enrolled onto the NIA system, with 16,627,326 playing cards printed, and 15,869,026 playing cards issued.
The Executive Secretary stated the Authority had launched a strong system to confirm all playing cards of Ghanaians for the aim of transacting companies with banks and to confirm non-citizens who would use the cardboard to use for or renew their residence allow, open or run a checking account within the nation.
On the celebration of the International Identity Day, Prof Attafuah requested African nations to intensify efforts to make sure that the citizenry had authorized id to foster social, financial and political inclusion.
He stated the nation would go away no likelihood in guaranteeing that the Ghana card grew to become “the single source of proof,” noting that the Authority, since January 2021, launched a verification system, which made banks authenticate people who used the cardboard for numerous transactions.
“With this verification system, if you go to the bank with or without your Ghana card, with your fingerprint, the bank is able to verify your identity as part of KYC (Know Your Customer) and give you a service,” Prof Attafuah famous.
The Executive Secretary hinted that NIA would from November 2022 begin the registration of Ghanaians overseas and embark on an train to register youngsters within the nation between the ages of 4 to fifteen in December 2022.
Meanwhile, registration for the cardboard for refugees would begin subsequent week, Prof Attafuah stated.
He stated steady registration would even be carried out in all 16 designated regional and all 275 district places of work of NIA.
