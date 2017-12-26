Christ’s birth brings peace to mankind

The Minister in Charge of the Gethesemany Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana,says the remembrance of Jesus Christ’s birth should bring peace to mankind to foster unity for national development.
He said Christ is an embodiment of peace who was sent by God to redeem mankind from his sins, adding that His birth should, therefore, be a symbolic transition from troubles to peace.
Reverend McDaniels Quartey, was delivering the sermon to the Congregation at Achimota in Accra, on the theme; “Unto Us, a Child is born."
Born,” and called on Christians to straighten their path with God in order to receive His blessings.
He said through the birth of Christ, mankind shall receive healing from all afflictions, women shall receive the fruit of the womb and those with troubled hearts shall receive peace.
Rev. Quartey prayed for good health for the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church and asked God to bless him with strength and long life to carry out his duties.
The members of the Congregation were treated to melodious tunes by the Church Choir, the Praise Team and Singing Band as they enjoyed their Christmas food and drinks provided by the Church.