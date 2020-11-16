Christian Council announces one-week prayer and fasting ahead of Dec. polls

The Christian Council of Ghana have announced a week-long non-denominational prayer and fasting ahead of election 2020.
The purpose for the fasting and prayer is for peaceful elections in Ghana.
The national week of fasting and prayer is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, November 25 to Sunday, November 29, 2020, in churches across the country.
The national week of fasting will be under the theme “Seek peace and pursue it” and will be climaxed with a peace rally across the country.
A statement from the Christian Council said all Christians in Accra will gather at the Perez Dome while those in the other regions will gather at a church auditorium in their respective regions for the rally.
It further said, “the day will be used to proclaim peace for Ghana.”
“All flagbearers will be called upon to affirm their commitment to peaceful elections,” the statement added.
The Council in its quest to promote peace during and after the elections set up a twenty-one-member eminent person group to engage various stakeholders and players during elections to help ensure order in the country.
Below is the statement