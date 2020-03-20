Class 6 pupil dies in accidental drowning

Fighting Covid-19, Speaker directs MPs to wear face masks The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed all Members of…

Covid-19 : Ghana closes all its borders President Akufo-Addo has directed for the closure of all borders of the country.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ghana moves to 19 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Ghana Rises To Nineteen (19) As At 21 March 2020…