COCOBOD workers want Hackman Owusu-Agyemang sack immediately

Some workers of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) at the Kaase Inland Port in the Ashanti Region are demanding an immediate removal of the Board Chairman, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, since his actions and in-actions are affecting the operations of the COCOBOD.
The workers who spoke to a section of the media on Tuesday May 1, 2018 while the ‘2018 Workers Day’ parade was ongoing in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack board Chairman who was is also the former Member of Parliament for New Juaben Constituency in the Eastern Region.
The workers were carrying placard with some inscriptions such as “Remove Board Chair, COCOBOD is suffering Mr. President, Mr. President, who is in Charge of COCOBOD?, Come to our aid at COCOBOD”, among others.
The workers alleged that Mr. Owusu-Agemang is making work difficult for the Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, and thus hampering the progress of the state firm.
The Chairman of the Kaase Inland Port COCOBOD Staff Association, Richard Akomeah said “we are demanding the removal of Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang”.
He alleged that “Hackman Owusu-Agyemang does not listen” and it has made it difficult for them to know whether it is the CEO or the board chairman who is in charge.
“The board chairman is not allowing the CEO to do his work”, he added.
Mr. Akomeah complained that their salaries have not been increased in the past three years while other entitled allowances have not been paid.
President Nana Akufo-Addo sworn in former Minister of Water, Works and Housing under the erstwhile Kufuor administration, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, as Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board on Tuesday March 28, 2018.
Other members who were appointed to serve on the Board including Kwame Sarpong, Carlos Ahenkorah, Nana Johnson Mensah, among others.
He took over from Mr. Daniel Ohene Agyekum, who served as Ashanti Regional Minister and Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.
