Counting of papers in last ballot box in Sene West underway

Counting of ballot papers in Tato battor Polling station B ballot box in the Sene West Constituency has begun.
This comes after the Wenchi High Court has today December 17, 2020, dismissed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) case to have Sene West results annulled.
The court also ordered the Electoral Commission to go and continue with the process and declare the winner of the seat.
There was a bit of a stalemate as the NDC had earlier said they would not allow the ballot box to be opened.
After back and forth finality has come as counting has begun.
The Electoral Commission has issued a statement on the number of parliamentary seats secured by the 2 main political parties in the just-ended general elections.
According to the statement, out of the total number of 275 constituencies, the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, the NDC has 136 and Independent Candidate Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah has 1 seat. This brings the total number of seats declared so far to 274.
The only outstanding seat yet to be declared by the EC is that of the Sene West constituency in the Bono East region.