Couple facing prosecution for forcing 15-year-old daughter into marriage

An Ablekuma couple were on Tuesday arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly forcing their 15-year-old daughter into marriage.
Without the young girl’s consent, the couple were said to have given her out for marriage.
Their accomplice, an Arabic teacher, Mallam Issah is however on the run and the police have mounted a search for him.
The accused persons, Mohammed Ibrahim, 48, and his wife Amana Yakubu, 45, were said to have connived with some family members and betrothed the 15-year-old girl to a mallam by name Ashaekin, who lives in Takoradi in the Western Region.
They both pleaded not guilty to the charge of compulsion of marriage when they appeared in court on Tuesday. The court presided over by Mrs. Rita Abrokwah Doko, granted them a GH¢10,000 each bail with two sureties.
Prosecutor’s case
The facts of the case as presented by the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs. Adolphine Dzansi in court were that, the 48-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim and his 45-year-old wife Amana Yakubu resides at Ablekuma in Accra with their 15-year-old daughter.
On January 1, 2019 at about 8:00 am, the accused persons and other family members organised an Islamic ceremony and gave the girl out for marriage to Ashaekin.
Mallam Issah, the one on the run is said to have sent the victim to the husband, at Takoradi where she spent two months with him.
The victim later fled from Takoradi and went back to her parents house at Ablekuma in Accra with the explanation that she was not happy in her new home.
The prosecution said on April 14, 2019 at about 2:00 pm, Ibrahim forcibly took the victim from the house and sent her to the Takoradi transport station at Kaneshie where Mallam Issah was waiting to take her back to Ashaekin’s house in Takoradi.
Whilst on their way back to Takoradi, the victim pleaded with Mallam Issah not to send her to the said husband and cried out loud.
The victim's pleadings attracted other passengers attention and they reported the issue to the police in Cape Coast in the Central Region where Mallam Issah was arrested and sent to Cape Coast Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).
Police interactions with the victim indicated that she was forced into the marriage without her consent.
The Cape Coast Police prepared an extract of occurrence and brought Mallam Issah and victim to DOVVSU in Accra. Mallam Issah was cautioned and later granted police enquiry bail.
A statement obtained from the victim led to the arrest of her parents and charged accordingly
According to the prosecution, efforts are underway to get Mallam Issah and Ashaekin arrested and brought before court.
The victim has been sent to a shelter, the prosecution told the court.
Credit : Graphiconline
