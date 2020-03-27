Covid-19: Akufo-Addo announces restrictions in certain parts of Accra and Kumasi

President Akufo-Addo has announced restrictions in certain parts of Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region.
The President in a late night address to the nation on March 27 said the restriction will last for two weeks.
The action is backed by the recent passed Restrictions Act.
The restrictions takes effect from Monday March 30.
Effective 1am on Monday, I have imposed restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan area and Kumasi area for two weeks”
According to the President this will help scale up steps to prevent the spread of the pandemic.