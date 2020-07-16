Covid-19 case count now 26,125 with 22, 270 recoveries

Ghana's Covid-19 cases have now reached 26, 125 with 22, 270 recoveries.
This was made known by the Ghana Health Service. Out of the total case count, 10, 465 is from routine surveillance and 15, 660 is from enhanced contact tracing.
The total tests conducted so far now 339, 491.
The death toll still 139 from the last update.
Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service this week said there is no cause for alarm as many students have not tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after several parents mounted pressure on the government to close down schools after some recorded cases of COVID-19.
Dr Aboagye says so far only 111 students out of 400,000 have tested positive and that should not be a reason to make a rush decision.
"We have systems in place that will be able to pick these students quickly and identify them we have had more than 400,000 students who have gone back to school and we have recorded about 111 cases from 34 schools so I don't think there is enough fear to rush into anything".
In a related development Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu has shot down calls to close down Senior High Schools over the spread of COVID-19.
Mr Agyeman Manu says that is not the best option now as he describes it as a defeatist and coward person’s approach.
“Who knows when this disease is going to go away from the world? We haven’t got the vaccine yet so what can we do? so closing down the schools is defeatist. It’s a coward person’s approach and that’s not what we are going to do.
“We will fight the disease. We will do things that will solve some of the challenges that we have and protect everybody; ourselves and or children.”